USF head men’s basketball coach dies during medical procedure at 43

The University of South Florida's head men's basketball coach, Amir Abdur-Rahim, died Thursday at the age of 43, according to the school's athletics program.

USF officials said Abdur-Rahim passed away due to complications while he was undergoing a medical procedure at a Tampa-area hospital.

"All of us with South Florida Athletics are grieving with the loved ones of Coach Abdur-Rahim," said Michael Kelly, the vice president for Athletics at USF. "He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation. Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a lasting impact on our student-athletes, the University, and the community. We are supporting those closest to him, including his family, team, and athletics staff, to ensure they have the resources they need to deal with this tremendous loss."

Abdur-Rahim took over as head coach of the men's basketball team last season and was getting ready to enter into his second with the Bulls in less than a week.

"In a very short time, Coach Abdur-Rahim made an indelible impact on the University of South Florida," USF President Rhea Law said. "In his first season as our head coach, he brought an unmatched enthusiasm, achieved unprecedented success and helped generate unforgettable memories for Bulls Nation."

The head coach was the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year this past season, officials said. He also led the Bulls to their first regular-season conference championship following a 25-8 record. He also led them to their first-ever Top 25 ranking during the regular season, reaching as high as No. 24 in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Poll.

USF said Abdur-Rahim is survived by his wife, Arianne, and three children.

