Suspected Hudson hit-and-run driver arrested

The backstory:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a man who was later identified as Kenneth Raymond Smith, 76, was traveling northbound on US-19 around 1:30 p.m.

At the same time, troopers say a Spring Hill man was operating a motorcycle southbound on U.S. 19.

At the intersection of Maryland Avenue, troopers say Smith turned left into the path of the motorcycle and was hit.

Post-collision, the SUV continues westbound on Maryland Avenue without stopping, according to FHP.

Troopers said they located Smith at his home in Hudson on Saturday and arrested him.

He was charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury crash.