Video: Pasco driver leaves scene after motorcycle crash on US-19

Troopers are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on US-19 in Pasco County Friday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 34-year-old Spring Hill man riding a motorcycle was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after the crash.

What we know:

A silver mid-sized SUV was heading northbound on US-19 when the Suzuki motorcycle was heading southbound, according to troopers. That's when authorities said the SUV turned left into the path of the motorcycle at the intersection of Maryland Avenue.

Video released by FHP shows the SUV being hit by the motorcycle. However, the vehicle continued westbound on Maryland Avenue and didn't stop after the crash.

What we don't know:

The driver of the mid-sized SUV has not been identified, and troopers are trying to identify and find the hit-and-run suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver involved in the crash is asked to call FHP at *347 or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.