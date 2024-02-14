Suspected puppy thieves on the run after taking little dog from Winter Haven teen

Police in Winter Haven are searching for a couple they say stole a puppy from a teenager on Tuesday.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, a 15-year-old girl was walking along 6th St SE carrying her 8-week-old Pomeranian puppy shortly before 2:30 p.m. when a man and a woman in a silver/gray newer model Mustang Mach-E 4-door pulled up to her.

Police say the pair told the teen that her puppy was cute and asked to hold it.

That’s when, according to investigators, the woman handed the dog to her male passenger, and they took off toward Cypress Gardens Blvd.

Police say this 8-week-old Pomeranian puppy was stolen from a teen on Tuesday. Image is courtesy of the Winter Haven Police Department.

Police described the woman as Hispanic with acne scarring on her face. They say she was wearing a flowered dress when the theft occurred. Her passenger is described as a black man.

The puppy, which does not yet respond to a name, is tan and was last seen with a pink collar with a red bell.

Winter Haven police say a couple in this car stole an 8-week-old puppy from a teenager. Image is courtesy of the Winter Haven Police Department.

Anyone with information on the identities of the accused puppy thieves is asked to call the Winter Haven Police Department at 863-401-2256.