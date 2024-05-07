Operation Overdrive Tampa targeted areas hardest hit by drug trafficking and violent crime

Press play above to watch press conference live.

Law enforcement officials now have the results of a six-month operation that targeted areas in Tampa that are the hardest hit by drug trafficking and violent crime.

According to Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw, in the four months after ‘Operation Overdrive Tampa’ the city had fewer homicides, violent crimes, overdose deaths, and Narcan deployments.

Operation Overdrive Tampa was a joint initiative that was made up of multiple investigations running from October 2022 through March 2023.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, Tampa was selected because it had seen an increase in violent crime and overdose deaths.

Chief Bercaw said the operation, combined with the Tampa Police Department’s crime-reduction efforts, the number of homicides dropped in Tampa by 13%.

He added that law enforcement officers seized 34 pounds of drugs, including fentanyl, meth, and cocaine during the operation.

"Roughly 21,000 deadly doses of fentanyl and roughly 9500 deadly doses of meth have been removed from the streets of Tampa," Bercaw said.

In addition to drugs, Bercaw saw officers also seized 28 firearms, ammunition, cash, and packaging material.

"Think about that. How many lives are being saved just because of this operation? In addition to that, holding those accountable and making the arrests of those drug trafficking operations, 12 out of 13 of our primary targets were arrested. Twenty additional secondary targets were arrested."

In addition to the Tampa Police Department, Operation Overdrive Tampa also involved the DEA, FDLE, ATF, U.S. Postal Inspections Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office, and Hillsborough clerks.

