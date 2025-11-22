Suspended middle school student arrested for bringing pepper ball handgun to school: HCSO

The Brief A suspended middle school student is facing multiple charges after he brought a pepper ball gun to school, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. During the investigation, HCSO discovered that the student was not allowed on campus that day due to a suspension. The student faces multiple charges.



A suspended Tomlin Middle School student is facing multiple charges after he brought a weapon to school, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives responded to the school on Thursday to investigate the report that a student was armed on campus.

During the investigation, HCSO discovered that the student was not allowed on campus that day due to a suspension.

The suspect admitted to detectives that he brought a pepper ball gun to school.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives later went to the student's house where they found the pepper ball handgun.

READ: Tampa police share tips to protect your home from crime during holiday travel

What they're saying:

Sheriff Chad Chronister says that weapons should never be brought to school under any circumstances.

"There is no excuse for this kind of behavior. If you bring a weapon or anything that looks like a weapon near a school, expect to be arrested and prosecuted," said Chronister. "Behavior like this creates fear, disrupts learning, and has the potential to end in tragedy. I am grateful for the swift response of our STAR deputies and the witness who spoke up so we could act quickly to keep students and staff safe."

The student was arrested and charged with trespassing on school grounds after notice and armed trespass of a structure or conveyance.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube