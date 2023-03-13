Sustainable Living Project to celebrate 10 years of green initiatives in Tampa

It’s a place where you can be immersed in the world of sustainability.

The Sustainable Living Project is an urban farm and education center serving the Tampa Bay area.

The nonprofit, located on W Sligh Avenue, features a 1 acre plot with everything from solar panels to bee hives, composting, gardening and a chicken coop, all to cultivate a greener community.

In addition to offering a recreation therapy program for veterans, people are able to purchase fresh local produce, learn how to grow their own. They can even volunteer tending to the garden or as part-time farmers taking care of the chickens.

The Sustainable Living Project celebrates its 10-year anniversary this Earth Day.

To learn more about the Sustainable Living Project, by clicking here.



