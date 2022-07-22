SUV crashes into Tampa Einstein Bros. bagel shop

article

Fire rescue responded after an SUV crashed into a Tampa bagel shop Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. at the Einstein Bros. Bagels shop, located at 5003 East Fowler Ave.

Tampa Fire Rescue posted photos on Twitter, showing a black Chevrolet SUV that had crashed through the store's front window, ending up completely inside the restaurant.

"Fortunately, the collision resulted in no injuries to the driver or patrons inside," the agency wrote.

The incident happened hours after a similar incident in Pinellas Park, where a stolen van crashed into a home.

It is unclear what caused the Tampa crash.