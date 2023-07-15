Sweet Dog Tampa officially opens its doors

article

If you're looking for a sweet treat for your furry friend, Sweet Dog Tampa Bakery is officially open for business.



Mayor Jane Castor was one of dozens of dog lovers in attendance for the ribbon-cutting and grand-opening celebration.

It's a dream come true for owner Allison Stasz, who made her first dog-friendly masterpiece in 2020 when she wanted a fun birthday cake with natural ingredients for her dog but had trouble finding one.

After a few social media posts gained traction, she started taking orders and baking cakes and cookies from her house, but eventually, the demand was too much for her small kitchen.

READ: VU Studios offering the latest production technology in Tampa



"There are other things like this in the area, but the difference with me is I make every order from scratch myself," Stasz said. " It's all healthy all-natural ingredients. I have gluten-free options, goatmilk popsicles, and the detail I do ranges from 'Winnie the Pooh cakes' to Chick-fil-a cakes to Unicorn cakes; it just doesn't end."





The crazy part is Allison was neither a baker nor an artist when she first started, but her skills grow with every order.

"It's so fun for me to just sit there and create something new every time," Stasz added.

READ: Florida scientists working to help coral reefs adapt during heat wave



Sweet dog bakery is located at 212 West Platt Street in Tampa.

They'll be open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Personal orders must be made at least a few days in advance and can be placed through her website by clicking here.