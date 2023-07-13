VU Studios offering the latest production technology in Tampa

article

VU Studios in Tampa can bring locations to life without ever leaving the studio setting.

FOX 13 was granted a rare look behind the scenes on Thursday.

"This LED screen behind me is 98 feet in length and 17 feet tall," said Daniel Mallek, director of content. "The resolution is equivalent to 8k resolution," he added.

This is the same technology now, being used in major Hollywood productions from the Mandalorian to the latest Batman movie. Basically, through computers they can create highly detailed, realistic looking environments, without ever having to leave the studio.

READ: Hollywood actors strike, joining writers in 1st industry-stopping walkout since 1960

Computers and LED screens are used to create extremely realistic environments.

"I can bring any location I want to into this studio, I can bring Times Square I don’t need to shut down Times Square," Mallek said.

Odds are, you’ve seen a production shot here, and never even realized it. A Tom Brady Hertz commercial for example.

And now, in a new twist, the tech is being used for educational purposes. Scholar Education, an educational-tech startup is using the mega-screens to create immersive content for its students. It recently teamed up with kids from Pasco’s Dayspring Academy to create content for a 6-week summer-space camp.

READ: Five Florida art teachers selected to participate in Hermitage Artist Retreat

"One thing we do know is students, especially when it comes to watching things on camera, they're engaged in things that reflect that video game atmosphere," said Marlee Strawn, head of education.

"It really unlocks a whole new way to think about creating content, it’s no longer pointing a camera at something, it’s creating a virtual world," Mallek shared.

A virtual world, that’s out of this world, is here in Tampa.