Swifties gear up for Eras concerts series in Tampa with Taylor Swift-inspired yoga session

Taylor Swift starts her Eras Tour concert series at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on Thursday. Leading up to the pop star's three days in the city, fans got to participate in T-Swift inspired yoga at Water Works Park.

While the threat of rain Wednesday may have limited the crowd, it certainly didn't limit the spirit of a group of Swifties taking in the free yoga session inspired by their favorite artist.

"This will really help ground down get your body loose get it ready to dance and sing," said Adriana Corso, the lead instructor.

Corso has been a super fan since 2006, and she'll be front and center for Thursday and Saturday's concerts.

"I think Taylor was an example to us all about what happens to women, sometimes she turns that into what we should do we don’t have to turn it into the status quo, and so I’m grateful for her," she said.

Alexis McGuffie, a second-grade teacher, is bending over backwards for Swift.

"I hope she takes the keys to the city," she said, referring to Tampa's mayor offering Swift the chance to be honorary mayor on Thursday. "Tampa was named one of the best cities in the world, and I think we're deserving of her first three nights."

One piece of advice Corso offered for all fellow fans that are going to the concerts: Wear comfortable shoes.