Fans line up for Taylor Swift merchandise as excitement grows for Tampa concert series

Taylor Swift fans began lining up before dawn Wednesday to get their hands on the star's official merchandise as the excitement for her concert series in Tampa reaches a fever pitch.

Although the official merchandise truck for Swift's Eras tour opened at 10 a.m. at Raymond James Stadium, some fans drove from across the state and arrived as early as 1 a.m.

"Because we feel so connected to her," explained Ashlee Griffith, who drove from Fort Myers and got in line at 2 a.m. "She has shared like her whole entire life through music, and we feel like we know her."

Swift's fans, or "Swifties," told FOX 13 there are some items that can only be purchased at her tour stops, aren't available online and sold out in a matter of hours.

For some fans, spending hundreds of dollars on the pop icon's merchandise is worth every penny.

"[I spent] a lot, like $400," said Natalie Candales, whose friend said she spent about $130, adding she’s glad to spend money on her favorite musician. "She's relatable and very down to earth and I really like that."

"I pretty much got everything that I wanted, so it's great," Griffith said. "I spent a total of $300...my bank account is crying, but I'm happy. So that's all that matters."

Tampa is Swift's only Florida destination during her Eras tour and is her first time back since her last tour in 2018. Her three-show concert series begins Thursday and each show is sold out.

Starting Thursday, merchandise trailers will be parked at Gate B, the Ford Gate and the South Plaza. The trucks will be open from 3-6:30 p.m.