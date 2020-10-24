System may become Tropical Storm Zeta

A system classified as Invest 95 as of Saturday morning will likely become the next named storm, according to FOX 13 meteorologist Jim Weber. Should the system become a tropical storm, the next name on the Greek list is Zeta, which has only been used once before.

Weber says Invest 95 is in an area that’s favored for development this time of year, which is the western Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico.

He says it has an 80-90 percent chance of developing into a storm early next week.

The computer models push it up through the Gulf of Mexico, but there is a big spread in where the models predict it will make landfall because it is currently a fairly disorganized system.

As it becomes more organized, a hurricane reconnaissance plane will fly down and provide more information to be able to forecast its path.

