Taco Bell is offering free Doritos Locos tacos on March 31

Taco Bell has a special offer for "Taco Tuesday."

On Tuesday, March 31, participating Taco Bell locations are offering a free Nacho cheese Doritos Locos Taco to drive-thru guests in America. There is no purchase necessary.

According to the fast-food chain, it's not available for delivery, and is only available while supplies last.

Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell, said in a letter to customers, "It's a small way for us to say thank you for the ways you're showing up for your communities and our chance to give you a little TLC during this time."

They expect to give away at least one million tacos.

Taco Bell also announced its foundation will donate $1 million to "No Kid Hungry," a national campaign to end childhood hunger in the county. Participating locations in the U.S. will soon have the option to round up their order total to the nearest dollar and all funds raised will go to the charity.

