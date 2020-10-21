Takata airbag recall: Florida will pay drivers up to $150 to replace recalled airbags

article

A new program here in Florida is paying drivers to replace their Takata-built airbags.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody made the announcement yesterday. The program will give some Honda and Acura owners a debit card worth anywhere from $50 to $150, which can be activated once their airbags have been replaced.

The attorney general says 52,000 Floridians are eligible and will be receiving an invitation via mail in the coming weeks.

Instructions on contacting a dealer to get the vehicle repaired and how to get the debit card activated are provided in the letter.

The airbags were recalled after they were determined to be responsible for at least 14 deaths and more than 200 injuries across the U.S.

“Even if a vehicle is not part of this program, it is imperative that the recall repairs be done,” Moody noted.

Drivers who own Honda or Acura vehicles can visit Honda’s airbag recall website at hondaairbaginfo.com or call their customer service number at 1 (888) 234-2138 to see if a vehicle is subject to a recall.

LINK: For more information on the attorney general’s incentive program and updates on the gift cards, visit TakataAirBagRepair.com or call 1 (855) 917-3583.

