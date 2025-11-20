Talbot House proposes new site on E. Memorial Blvd., still draws opposition from residents, business owners

The Brief Talbot House officials say they want to relocate to a more well-traveled area to better serve the homeless population. The facility would now be built just a block to the west from the original site, facing North Ingraham Avenue. Concerned residents and business owners said they support Talbot House's mission, just not the proposed location.



A homeless shelter and services provider in Lakeland now wants to move to a new spot on a very busy corridor, but people who live and work along East Memorial Boulevard still say the revised plan is not a good fit.

What we know:

Talbot House Ministries has revised its zoning application for a proposed facility on E. Memorial Boulevard. It would now be built just a block to the west from the original site at 1115 E. Memorial Blvd, facing North Ingraham Avenue, to reduce traffic on the busy road and to be near a bus stop.

"We're seeking to improve and not hurt our community," said Timothy Campbell, Talbot House's attorney.

Campbell says they took comments and concerns from the community to heart, so they revised their plan.

What they're saying:

During the city's planning and zoning commission meeting on Tuesday, residents and business owners said they support Talbot House's mission, just not the proposed location, for various reasons, including safety.

"The more additional people walk into that neighborhood who do have mental problems, not that all of them are going to, it's going to cause us problems," one resident said. "There are some safety concerns."

"Memorial Boulevard is not the right location, and shifting one block doesn't meaningfully change the challenges this area is already dealing with," said Chanel Bellotto, the owner of Skate World, which is located just off E. Memorial. "This part of Memorial is one of the most dangerous corridors. The city identifies it as a high injury network."

The other side:

Talbot House officials say they have considered other locations, but they want to relocate to E. Memorial because it's a well-traveled area where they can better serve the homeless population and their constituents.

As a shelter and social services provider, they'll be able to provide job training, health, and mental health services to help people reintegrate into the general population.

"It's there to help and lift you up, and so to suggest it brings down a community or the city, or the area is not accurate," said Campbell.

What's next:

The planning and zoning board will vote on December 16 and will send its recommendation to the city commission, which will ultimately approve or deny the project.