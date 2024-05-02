Tampa among 3 Florida cities named top 100 places to live

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

Tampa was recognized as one of the 100 best cities to live in the country in a recent list.

The media production organization, Liveability, ranked the top 100 best places to live in the U.S., and Tampa was one of three Florida cities featured on the list.

Livability has compiled this list for over a decade to help people discover the ‘most livable cities’ in the nation using 'nearly 100 data points and an algorithm that takes into account measures of a city's economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health.'

Each city is given a LivScore, grading each city based on those data points. Here's how Tampa and two other Florida cities fared:

Gainesville, Florida, with a LivScore of 698

Tampa, Florida, with a LivScore of 697

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with a LivScore of 692

The website elaborated on what makes Tampa great, saying it's a melting pot of several cultures, with immigrants hailing from Cuba, Spain, Italy, Germany, and more.

It also lauded Tampa for its ‘affordable cost of living’ and called it ‘an excellent place to build a business.’