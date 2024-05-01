TPA unveils new temporary art exhibit: ‘It’s a sensory delight’

Tampa International Airport is giving travelers another reason to arrive early for their flights.

On Wednesday, TPA, raised the curtain on a new temporary art exhibit that's contained in five showcases under Sky Connect on the third floor of the main terminal.

The art is from Fairgrounds St. Pete. At its venue in St. Petersburg, art is fused with technology to create unique, immersive art. It is thrilled to get exposure at the airport.

READ: WTVT's Lost Archives: The man who envisioned Tampa International Airport and his secrets to success

"When you get new pieces, it gives people pause and helps surprise them. It's a sensory delight," explained airport spokesperson C.J. Johnson.

The temporary art exhibit contains five pieces.

TPA is no stranger to art. There's a giant oil painting that captures the scene of a flight from TPA decades ago, a sculpture of a majestic aviator, and a giant flamingo named Phoebe. It's arguably the most well-known piece of art in the entire area, and it's at the airport.

READ: TPA named 2nd best large airport in country by USA Today readers

"To be in the forefront in the community and have so many travelers coming in, and seeing Fairgrounds St. Pete artwork, it is truly an accomplishment for us," shared Sarah Hardin of Fairgrounds St. Pete.

The works displayed at the airport are childlike, yet complex in messaging.

The works displayed at the airport are childlike, yet complex in messaging. Expand

They have three-dimensional characters and objects created by 24-year-old artist Jabari Jahi Babatu Reed-Diop, also known as iBOMS.

"It's closest to my roots," he said. "I like to play with toys, I like cartoons, so it’s my most natural form of expression."

Arriving early for your flight may not only minimize hassle, but it could also maximize your appreciation of art at the airport.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter