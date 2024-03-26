Tampa artist creates photograph-like paintings of celebrities

Michael Vahl is a visual artist based in Tampa. His area of expertise lies in what he calls "hyper-realism," paintings with so much detail, you’d swear they weren’t paintings.

"The other day I was painting live, and someone said, ‘Oh my God, that looks like a photograph,'" Vahl recalled. "So, that was nice to hear."

His painting is so detailed you can see all the pores and skin imperfections of his subjects – many of whom are celebrities.

MADE IN TAMPA BAY: Bay Area eco-friendly candle maker creates her own concrete vessels

Years ago, he was offered an opportunity to paint the musical artist, Machine Gun Kelly, who was performing in St. Petersburg. Little did Vahl know, it was the beginning of a career path that found him painting many celebrities.

He’s painted Guy Fieri, Tom Brady, Nas and Christian McCaffrey to name a few.

"It just kind of became a permanent thing," Vahl laughed.

MORE: State Flour Bakery brings sourdough breads, European-style pastries to South Tampa

The style of painting Vahl uses is called dry brushing. There is very little pigmentation on his brush when working.

"I can apply minimal pressure, but still create a tone or shade of the black paint. Or I can apply a lot of pressure and get a higher saturation," Vahl said.

To see Vahl's creations or contact him about commissioned artwork, you can visit his website www.artbyvahl.com.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: