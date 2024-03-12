State Flour Bakery brings sourdough breads, European-style pastries to South Tampa

State Flour Bakery is in South Tampa and specializes in sourdough breads and European-style pastries.

Co-owners Alex Marsilio and Alex Flannery have been working in the Tampa restaurant scene for 20 years and noticed a void.

"I was just looking at it like, ‘nobody is doing this around town,’ so as soon as people see what we are doing we are going to get noticed," said Flannery.

People have definitely noticed.

State Flour Bakery sells out of their gorgeous pastries most days they are open.

They specialize in croissants, offering flavors like plain butter, pistachio, guava cream cheese, almond and chocolate.

"I probably spent the better part of six or seven years dialing in the texture and flavor of the croissants," said Flannery.

Most of the croissants feature a dual-striping technique that gives them stripes of different colors. It makes them just as beautiful to look at, as they are delicious to eat.

State Flour Bakery is located at 5224 South Dale Mabry Highway. They are open Thursday-Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

