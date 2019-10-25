Tampa Bay agencies hold plane crash drill near Gandy Bridge

article

More than 30 agencies teamed up to take part in a water rescue right off the Gandy Bridge on Friday. But it was just a drill.

The scene involved a mock plane crash. They wanted the exercise to be similar to the "Miracle on the Hudson,” where a plane landed on the Hudson River, in New York.

In this drill, a barge represented the plane in the water and rescuers had to save more than 100 mock-victims.

If you were in the area, you may have seen a lot of emergency vehicles around this morning.