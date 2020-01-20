Tampa Bay area celebrates life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday is a day to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Most people are off from work and school in honor of the late civil rights leader. There are plenty of events across the Bay Area to remember Dr. King – but they also look to celebrate those who are currently making a difference in our communities.

Here is a list of events for Monday, January 20, 2020:

IN SARASOTA:

Sarasota MLK Celebration Committee Honors Rev. Dr. Martin L. King Jr. and Sarasota Unsung Heroes at its Annual Memorial Breakfast and Community Awards

Single tickets and group tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite or by contacting Izetta Fields at (941) 356-3200 or fieldsi1@verizon.net. Single tickets are $25 and a table for 8 guests is $200.

Where: Robert L. Taylor Community Complex,1845 34th Street, Sarasota, 34234.

About: Founded in 1987, the Sarasota MLK Celebration Committee is dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Funds generated through its mission are allocated toward awarding scholarships to low-income minority students in pursuit of higher education. Currently, over 50 scholarships have been awarded.

Advertisement

IN ST. PETERSBURG:

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Big Parade: The annual parade in St. Petersburg will have seven marching bands, cheering squads, dance troupes and vans with music. The fifth annual Family Funday follows the parade at Tropicana Field. Free. 11 a.m. Jan. 20.

Parade Route begins along First Avenue S in downtown St. Petersburg.

In this year’s line up, we have college bands, high school bands, City Services, various community leaders, local business and more!

2020 MLK Parade Brooksville

The parade will proceed through downtown Brooksville. Free. 10 a.m. Jan. 20. Hernando High School, 700 Bell Ave. (850) 445-8222.

IN LAKELAND:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Oratorical Contest will take place January 23rd at the New Mount Zion Church located at 1321 North Webster Avenue. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. preached care for your fellow man. If he were alive today, what would his message be? This academic speaking challenge teaches students history and the importance to be able to think and speak clearly to an audience. The event is from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

IN TAMPA:

Tampa MLK Day Parade: Wayne Brights of Wilson Funeral Home serves as Grand Marshal for the 31st annual parade featuring bands from Miles College (Alabama), Bethune–Cookman University (Daytona Beach), Edward Waters College (Jacksonville), Nassau, Bahamas and Kingston, Jamaica. Also includes several drumlines, floats and an appearance by Miss Black Florida Elyse Lewis. The 2-mile route runs from Cuscaden Park to Middleton High School. Free. Noon Jan. 20. Cuscaden Park, 2900 N 15th St., Tampa. (813) 327-8316