Tampa Bay area veteran's programs
TAMPA - During the month of November, FOX13 is paying tribute to charities, organizations and medical facilities that support our local veterans.
For information on how to receive help from, donate to, volunteer, or join any of these groups, please click on the links below:
- Tunnel to Towers
- Wounded Warrior Project
- VA Bay Pines Healthcare
- Disabled American Veterans
- Florida Veterans Assistance Association
- Liberty Manor for Veterans
- Action Zone, Inc.
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- American Legion Posts
- Team R-W-B Tampa Bay
- Pinellas Veterans Association
- Operation Helping Hand
- Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs