Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival announces 20th anniversary event lineup

The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival is getting ready for its 20th anniversary celebration Jan. 10-19.

The event will include art, technology, and music that celebrates the history and culture of African Americans in the Bay Area and continues the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The highlight of the Festival will be the two-day music festival at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park the weekend of Jan. 18 and 19. Musical guests will include Tony! Toni! Toné!, Dwele, saxophonist Eric Darius jazz recording artist Nick Colionne, reggae band Third World, and saxophonist BK Jackson, who is a former member of Prince’s “New Power Generation (NPG) Orchestra.”

Early bird general admission tickets are on sale now for $15, which includes a two-day ticket. Discounts for groups are available. Children under 12 are free. Early bird sales end Jan. 15.

For more information about the events and 5K fun run/walk, visit www.tampablackheritage.org.