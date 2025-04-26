Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival marks 25 years of heart and soul

The Brief The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival is marking 25 years of heart and soul this weekend. On Sunday, local and national musicians such as Morris Day and The Time and Eric Roberson will take to the stage. The festival also features local vendors and a health village, where visitors can get free cancer screenings.



The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival kicked off its 25th year on Saturday with the annual "Runs for Us," 5-K along the riverwalk.

On Sunday, local and national musicians such as Morris Day and The Time and Eric Roberson will take to the stage as well.

The festival also features local vendors and a health village, where visitors can get free cancer screenings.

Organizers say it has been a privilege to watch the celebration grow over the past few decades.

What they're saying:

"It means a lot, not only to us as an organization, but to the community," said Jarvis Meeks, who is on the TBBHF Board of Directors. "We are getting together, and we are able to fellowship through food, music and dancing."

General admission tickets are still available for Sunday.

