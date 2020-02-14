Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival back for 5th year

The Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival is hosting its fifth chocolate-themed event. There will be food trucks and vendors from all over serving specialty chocolate-themed food in addition to their normal menus.

The free-entry festival is from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 15 at The Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Rd.

The festival will also be hosting live entertainment for all the chocolate lovers.

LINK: For more information about the festival visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/carrollwood-cultural-center/tampa-bay-chocolate-festival-2020/2298378603747815/