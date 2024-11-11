Tampa Bay expecting tourism boost with big sporting events coming to town

Tampa Bay is looking to capitalize on building momentum around becoming a premier destination for high-profile sporting events.

After a busy weekend of sports and the Red Bull "Flugtag" competition, the city is looking ahead to the future and hopes to attract thousands of visitors for similar events.

"This weekend was a microcosm of everything our community has to offer between, you know, a USF football game, a home Buccaneers game against the 49ers to our first time hosting Red Bull Flugtag in 13 years," said Rob Higgins, the executive director of Tampa Bay Sports Commission. "There was really something for everybody, and it was an exciting weekend."

Higgins said that Tampa "saw visitors from around the country" that "took in and enjoyed all that our community has to offer."

Tampa announced three more huge wins for sports tourism with the announcement that Major League Soccer (MLS) will be hosting a game in the city in February between Orlando City and Inter Miami, which stars Lionel Messi .

Just a month later, the Savannah Bananas baseball team will play at Raymond James Stadium in March. In 2027, the city will host one of the biggest college football rivalry games when the Florida Gators take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Florida -Georgia matchup, usually hosted in Jacksonville, is expected to attract thousands of fans alone. Higgins says it will be a great opportunity to showcase the city of Tampa and attract future events.

"For our community to get an opportunity to host that game is going to be really special as well," said Higgins. "We're not resting on our laurels. We're continuing to go after as many events as possible to not only treat our locals but then welcome in all the visitors that help our economy."

After Hurricanes Milton and Helene , he says, the bump these events bring to local businesses is crucial.

"We want events that all bring in visitors from all across the country that will shop in our shops, eat in our restaurants, and stay in our hotels," said Higgins.

"To showcase not only everything our community has to offer but also our community spirit is amazing, and it's something that we really want to try to take advantage of and continue to lean into, Higgins finished.

