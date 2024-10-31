Savannah Bananas to play at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in 2025

The Savannah Bananas are still coming to the Bay Area despite the damage Hurricane Milton caused to Tropicana Field.

The baseball team known for its amusing antics and on-field hijinks will play at Raymond James Stadium.

The diamond-dancing baseball players were scheduled to play at Tropicana Field on March 15 and 16, 2025.

Now, the team will play at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

This is the first time the Bananas and the Party Animals will play in an NFL stadium in 2025.

Anyone who picked Tampa as their city of interest for the lottery will still have a valid entry for the game at Raymond James Stadium.

Click here to join the ticket lottery. It ends on Nov. 1.

