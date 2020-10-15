Tampa Bay Food Fight fundraiser goes virtual

article

The popular Tampa Bay Food Fight event is going virtual this year.

On Thursday, October 15 from 7-8 p.m., top chefs from across the Tampa Bay area will return to the ring to battle it out.

There is a lot at stake.

Donations from the event benefit students in the Metropolitan Ministries' culinary arts program.

In the wake of COVID-19, funding for the program has come to a halt. Without the event, the program could be forced to shut down.

To participate, go to https://tampabayfoodfight.org/.

For information on donating to Metropolitan Ministries, go to metromin.org.