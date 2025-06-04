Tampa Bay residents learn DIY ways to keep floodwaters out this hurricane season

The Brief As hurricane season begins, Tampa Bay area residents are looking for flood-proofing tips. A Redington Beach resident has spent years mastering ways to keep floodwaters out of homes and is sharing DIY projects that helped protect his own home. Many of his tips and product suggestions – like barriers and caulk - cost less money than bigger commercial companies.



With hurricane season officially underway, coastal residents across the Tampa Bay area are searching for ways to stay dry and safe.

What we know:

A community seminar held Wednesday night in Lakewood Ranch aimed to do just that—offering flood-proofing tips that don’t require expensive contractors.

The event was led by Jeff Fuller, a local resident who turned years of personal flooding frustration into practical solutions. After retrofitting his own home, Fuller now shares his strategies with others, hoping to avoid future disaster.

What they're saying:

"I'm not gonna let one storm define me for the rest of my life," Fuller told the crowd.

Another resident, George Haralampoudis, praised the seminar: "Jeff has done a really good job of what products you should use and showing how you can MacGyver it yourself."

Attendee Cynthia Olcott said she had to be rescued by boat last year. This time around, she’s taking a new approach:"I filled all the sandbags — I don’t want to do that again. We’ll certainly investigate some of these other things."

Fuller’s top 3 flood-proofing tips

Install a backwater valve to prevent sewage backups. Get familiar with seal-and-peel caulk products to block leaks. Use barriers at doors—especially garage doors—to stop rising water.

You can find more information on his DIY projects and cheaper products before hurricane season at floodprepper.com.

Why you should care:

Last year’s storms left neighborhoods like Anna Maria Island and Holmes Beach submerged. Many residents say they still feel unprepared — and can’t afford major renovations or floodproofing services.

Fuller’s approach? Use affordable products and DIY techniques to prevent water intrusion.

The Source: The information in this story was provided in a Lakewood Ranch flood prepping seminar and tips from Jeff Fuller.

