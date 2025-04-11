Tampa Bay Rowdies dismiss Head Coach Robbie Neilson

The Brief Robbie Neilson has been relieved of his duties as Tampa Bay Rowdies head coach, the club announced Friday. The Rowdies posted an overall record of 17-17-8 across all matches under Neilson. Assistant Coach Steve Coleman will take over as the club’s interim head coach.



The Tampa Bay Rowdies have dismissed Head Coach Robbie Neilson, club officials announced Friday morning.

The backstory:

Neilson took over head coaching duties at the start of the 2024 season.

The Rowdies posted an overall record of 17-17-8 across all matches under Neilson, including a 1-3 start to the 2025 season.

Pictured: Former Tampa Bay Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson.

Prior to coming stateside, Neilson spent the better part of three seasons at the helm of Heart of Midlothian FC in Scotland.

What's next:

Assistant Coach Steve Coleman will take over as the club’s interim head coach, starting Saturday night when the Rowdies face Loudoun United FC in their home opener at Al Lang Stadium.

What they're saying:

"Appointing Steve Coleman as interim head coach reflects our confidence in the group we have," Rowdies Vice Chairman Brian Auld said in a statement on Friday. "In his short time at the club, Steve has already taken it upon himself to understand our Rowdies culture and is fully committed to supporting our players on and off the field. We believe in this roster—its talent, resilience, and ability to compete at the highest level in the USL Championship. To our fans: your continued support means everything, and we remain focused on delivering a team that represents the pride and passion of Tampa Bay."

