Tampa Bay Rowdies set to return to Al Lang Stadium for first time since 2024 hurricanes

The Brief The Tampa Bay Rowdies will play at Al Lang Stadium for the first time since the 2024 hurricanes caused serious damage. Since the storms, the stadium has undergone $3 million worth of repairs, along with upgrades. The Rowdies will face Loudoun United FC on Saturday night at 7:30.



An exciting homecoming is set for this weekend as the Tampa Bay Rowdies return to Al Lang Stadium for the first time since last year's hurricanes caused significant damage.

The backstory:

The Rowdies were flooded out of their stadium in St. Petersburg by Hurricane Helene in September 2024, with storm surge sending more than 4 feet of water through the venue. Locker rooms, offices, the turf and the entire electrical system were badly damaged.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy: City of St. Petersburg.

The team spent the final two months of last season on the road, and inside a much smaller stadium at IMG Academy.

Since the storms, Al Lang Stadium has undergone $3 million worth of repairs. Noticeable upgrades have been made, as well, including a larger team store, a club for premium ticket holders, and a new fan zone that will open two hours before each match outside the stadium.

Al Lang Stadium is ready to host soccer matches for the first time since the 2024 hurricanes.

What they're saying:

"It’s like a mental and physical battle. Mentally, you get exhausted from traveling and playing away games and it may change your approach of the game a little bit, so just kind of like that relief from us to return back home and being able to just have your home routine. Get a little more rest physically and mentally. Know that you’re playing in front of your home fans. It’s going to be a big help," Rowdies midfielder Danny Crisostomo said.

What's next:

The Rowdies will face Loudoun United FC on Saturday night at 7:30. Tickets start at $20.

They'll play under an interim head coach, Steve Coleman, after the Rowdies dismissed Robbie Neilson from his head coaching duties on Friday morning.

