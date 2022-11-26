Tampa Bays retro video game store is perfect for holiday gifting ideas

Looking to get your retro game on? On small business Saturday make sure to shop local and check out an awesome retro video game store located right here in Tampa Bay.

M&M video games is about everything gaming from retro gaming devices like the classic Atari 2600 to modern gaming consoles.

"We have the old NES, the old SAGA, and everything here. We refurbish it, we clean it, we polish it, we test it, and we offer 90-day warrantees on everything we sell," said Owner, Matt Bartilson.

M&M carries limited edition games that people travel across country just to see. One example being an original "Stadium Events" game brought from Japan to the U.S.

The obscure sports game from Bandai was released in 1987 but then was immediately recalled from stores when Nintendo purchased the company.

"The only one to our knowledge that is on display in the store, we have people driving hours just to take a look at it," he said.

The store also provides a place where you and your friends can hang out.

"We have space here for board gaming, for trading card gaming, Pokemon and more free to play," said Bartilson. "Come on in any time to bring your stuff, bring your decks, people are here pretty much every night of the week, especially on weekends."

M&M Video Games is open Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can find out more about them here: http://mandmvideogames.com/