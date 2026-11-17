The Brief The City of Tampa has paved a record 86 lane-miles this year, beating last year's record of 82. City leaders credit the boost in productivity to bringing in more of the work in-house, saying it cuts costs and doubles the city’s overall paving capacity.



Rough roads are a top complaint for Tampa residents, but city leaders say they are making record-breaking progress in smoothing things out.

For the second consecutive year, Tampa has topped its own road paving record.

Tampa road paving record

By the numbers:

The city said it has already paved 86 lane-miles as of October, surpassing the previous record of 82 lane-miles set last year.

In April, city leaders told FOX 13 that 76 lane miles were paved in 2025. However, they clarified Tuesday that the updated number of 82 includes additional data that was recently made available.

For context, think of a "lane-mile" as one mile of a single traffic lane. So, for example, a one-mile road with two lanes equals two lane miles. For some context, there’s an estimated 2,500 total city lane-miles in Tampa, officials told FOX 13. Each one is surveyed and graded to determine who’s going to get work done next.

"We have a lot of paving yet to do," Tampa mayor Jane Castor said during Tuesday’s press conference. "And I know some individuals; you see somebody else's neighborhood roadways getting paved — how about mine? We're getting there as quickly as we can with the paving but very, very proud of the accomplishments that our team has made."

In-house Tampa paving savings

What they're saying:

City officials say one big reason behind this record pace is a shift in how the work gets done.

In 2025, the city’s mobility department brought in a second in-house paving team and new equipment, which allows the city to handle much of the paving work in-house. Officials said this has doubled the city’s overall paving capacity.

Officials also say residents are now saving up to 50% versus hiring outside contractors.

"So, we're able to pave more roads, accomplish more, provide better ways for people to get to school, to get to work, to get to places of their recreation on smooth roads without car damage for a lot less," Tampa city council chair Alan Clendenin said. "It's that type of creative thinking as we move forward as a government that we need to pursue in every decision that we make: How can we do more with less?"

Upcoming Tampa neighborhood projects

What's next:

Currently, paving teams are working on two projects in Riverside Heights and West Riverside Heights. After those are complete, the city will have paved 95 lane-miles total. Planning is already underway for 2027, with projects expected to target North Tampa, Old Seminole Heights, and Westshore Palms.

"I just want everyone to know if we haven't gotten to you yet, we hear your concerns," Tampa Mobility Director, Brandon Campbell said. "We know it's probably the number one issue that we hear from citizens. And we are on our way."

Amendment 3 Tampa budget impact

Dig deeper:

During Tuesday’s press conference, Castor acknowledged that the recent passage of Amendment 3 – which lowers property taxes — will "definitely" have an impact on Tampa.

"We are doing everything that we can. And by ‘we,’ I mean city council and our administration to ensure that we are putting funding into reserves and looking at projects that can be delayed, looking at vacancies in the city, looking at overtime. We're looking at every possible area that we can to ensure that the next administration will be able to start off with healthy reserves to address the shortfalls that we're going to see from Amendment 3. I don't begrudge anybody voting for that. Costs are high: food, gas, housing — you name it. But it's going to have a dramatic impact on government around the state of Florida, cities and counties."