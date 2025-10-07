Tampa bus driver reunites lost child with mother

The Brief A HART bus driver recently reunited a lost child with his mother. The child was found in the middle of a busy road. The bus driver stayed with the child until police arrived on scene.



A Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART) driver is being praised for reuniting a child with his family.

During a recent shift, Barbara Baker spotted a small child in the middle of a busy roadway.

Without hesitation, she pulled her bus to the side of the road, got out, and brought the child out of harm’s way.

She stayed with the child until officers with the Tampa Police Department arrived.

"This is a powerful reminder that our operators do far more than drive buses — they also serve as guardians of the community every single day," said HART CEO Scott Drainville. "Operator Baker’s courage and attentiveness exemplify the dedication and heart that define our team."

The child was reunited with his family shortly after being found.

