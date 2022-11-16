Tampa business turns scrap metal into custom artwork

A local business is sculpting art from what many would consider to be junk. They're proving that just some scrap metal and a lot of creativity, there's no limit to what you can create.

Rusic Steel Creations has been making custom artwork in the Tampa Bay area since 2002, marking the region with unique signage, sculptures, furniture and more.

Recently, owner Dominique Martinez made a commissioned piece in honor of an officer with the Tampa Police Department who was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Jesse Madsen was killed after steering his police car into the path of a wrong-way driver. It's a decision that cost him his life, but likely saved the lives of other drivers on I-275.

The piece was a six-foot lion made from parts of Officer Madsen's mangled patrol car along with guns taken off the streets of Tampa.

Rustic Steel Creations also teaches creative ways to recycle scrap metal in their creative welding classes open to anyone who wants to learn.

