Tampa businessman ‘steps up’ to help provide guide dogs to visually impaired veterans, children

Walking has become a way of life for Ron Pierce.

"About a year ago I started this personal commitment to myself of walking 10,000 steps per day," Pierce shared.

Pierce took his commitment a step farther and decided to walk for a cause.

"Southeastern Guide Dogs, the incredible work that they do for veterans and the visually impaired and obviously having animals tied to that made it an easy decision to support them," explained Pierce.

Pierce, is the CEO of RSA Consulting, a Tampa-based government relations and consulting firm. His team came up with the idea for him to walk the distance from Tampa to Tallahassee and back during Florida's 60-day legislative session. They call the effort "Steps for Session Challenge."

"Which by the way I didn't know how much that was going to add up to until I agreed to it," said Pierce. "That's no problem, doesn't sound that bad. But, over 60 days it comes out to 556 miles and an average of nine miles a day."

Jennifer Bryan with Southeastern Guide Dogs is thankful for Pierce's effort.

"If it wasn't for the private sector doing things like Ron's doing we wouldn't be able to do what we do," she explained.

What they do is breed, raise, and train guide dogs and service dogs for visually impaired veterans and children.

"We pair them with the perfect dog and the dogs literally change their lives," Bryan said.

A life that Pierce is glad to support. Pierce’s goal is to raise $5,000.

