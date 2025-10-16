Tampa charter school continues on despite district-ordered shutdown

The Brief Walton Academy reopened for a second day on Thursday after immediate shutdown orders from the Hillsborough School District. The Department of Education has cited several critical safety concerns with the school. The Hillsborough County School Board says it will seek an injunction against the Walton Academy. The school board has threatened an injunction against the school, which the charter's legal council says it will fight.



Students returned to class Thursday morning at Walton Academy for the Performing Arts — just two days after the Hillsborough County School District ordered the charter school to close immediately.

On Wednesday, Hillsborough County School Board member Nadia Combs called the school's decision to defy their shutdown order "horrible".

"They're completely ignoring something that was effective immediately," said Combs. "To see that completely disregarded is just shocking and the district is going to seek an injunction in circuit court to stop them from operating immediately."

Attorneys representing the Walton Academy say the district doesn't have the authority to immediately close the school.

The backstory:

Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Van Ayres had recommended the school’s closure after what he described as ongoing and unresolved security failures.

Safety concerns at Walton Academy were first flagged last spring, according to the district. Officials say issues have continued to mount since then, prompting Tuesday’s closure order.

The charter school, which serves a small student population with a focus on performing arts, has faced scrutiny in the past over management, academic performance, and safety compliance.

The district cited repeated safety violations that it says has created an unsafe environment for students.

According to a letter from the Florida Department of Education, the school failed to meet multiple state safety requirements, including:

A non-functioning emergency alert system

Insufficient emergency drills and staff training

Lack of designated "safe areas" in classrooms for sheltering during emergencies

Officials also reported that the school’s front gate was repeatedly left open during school hours — and it appeared open again during portions of the day Wednesday, while FOX 13 crews were on site.

The other side:

Walton Academy’s leadership strongly disputes the district’s claims.

In a statement to FOX 13, Emily R. Rodriguez, an attorney with The Arnold Law Firm representing Walton Academy, said:

"Walton Academy for the Performing Arts is deeply concerned by the actions of the Hillsborough County School Board and intends to pursue all available legal recourse. Florida law allows a charter school to remain open during the pendency of this type of appeal unless and until its Sponsor obtains an injunction. All alleged safety violations of the School were cured before the School Board's decision to terminate the School, and there is no danger to students. Accordingly, Walton Academy remains open at this time. Any attempt by the School Board to close the school before a court order has been issued is inconsistent with Florida law."

Parents and grandparents dropping students off on Thursday said they’re relieved the school reopened and are hopeful the situation can still be resolved.

"We have fall festival coming up, a skate night, Christmas festivities we promised the kids," said Ozzie Rubin, a grandparent whose children also attended the small charter school. "If it’s possible, just give us a little time."

What's next:

For now, Walton Academy remains open. Should the school district file an injunction, as promised, Rodriguez says the school will challenge the district in court.

A judge could ultimately decide whether the school must close while the legal process continues — or if it can remain open through the appeal.