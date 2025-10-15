Walton Academy remains open despite Hillsborough School Board voting to close due to security concerns

The Brief Walton Academy for the Performing Arts remained open Wednesday, defying district orders to close immediately over safety concerns. The district now plans to seek a court injunction. District leaders cite multiple safety violations, including a non-functioning emergency alert system and lack of secure shelter areas. Walton Academy leaders argue they’ve already addressed some of the concerns and requested more time.



Despite a unanimous vote by the Hillsborough County School Board to shut it down, Walton Academy for the Performing Arts in Tampa remained open on Wednesday, defying district orders and setting up a potential legal showdown.

What we know:

Hillsborough school board members voted Tuesday evening to immediately terminate Walton Academy’s charter, citing repeated safety violations that district leaders said put students at risk.

The next morning, however, the school opened its doors as if nothing had changed.

"They're completely ignoring something that was effective immediately," said Hillsborough County School Board member Nadia Combs. "To see that completely disregarded is just shocking and the district is going to seek an injunction in circuit court to stop them from operating immediately."

Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Van Ayres had recommended the school’s closure after what he described as ongoing and unresolved security failures.

The Florida Department of Education backed the district's assessment, sending a letter identifying issues including a non-functioning emergency alert system, insufficient safety drills and the lack of designated "safe areas" in classrooms.

The school gate, which is supposed to remain closed during class hours, was repeatedly left open, according to district leaders. It was open again Wednesday morning, when FOX 13 was there.

"When a school fails to meet those fundamental standards despite oversight and opportunities to improve, we must act swiftly and decisively to protect our students," Ayres said.

What they're saying:

Walton Academy asked for 90 more days to address the violations. Erika Green, an administrative assistant at the school, told the board, "All three items were addressed by the school appropriately and without delay."

However, board members were unconvinced.

"To give you more time, whether it's 30 days, 60 days, a week, whatever it is, means that every one of us are putting kids in jeopardy," said board member Dr. Stacy Hahn.

The vote to close Walton came after more than a dozen parents, teachers, and former students addressed the board, with many of them making emotional appeals to keep the school open.

"Walton Academy is a second home for so many, and a decision to close it will deeply affect us all," said parent Erica Hicks.

Graduate Janasia Rogers added, "I'm here today to ask that y’all do not close the school. I am living proof that that school works regardless of how it may look."

The other side:

Walton Academy officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

What's next:

The district said it will ask a circuit court judge for an injunction to enforce the immediate closure.

According to a district spokesperson, Walton Academy students will have several options, including returning to their zoned neighborhood schools, enrolling in one of four nearby schools, or applying to one of the district’s two performing arts programs.