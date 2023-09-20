Tampa City Council approves $12 million for affordable housing in new budget

It's expensive to live in the Tampa Bay area as it remains one of the hottest housing markets in the country and rent continues to skyrocket. There's now a renewed focus by the Tampa City Council to help the housing crisis.

At Tuesday night's budget meeting, the city council approved a new budget dedicated $12 million to affordable housing. It's more than double what they spent last year, and housing advocates said it's much needed to help the city get a handle on the crisis.

"It's very dire. People who live here can't afford it. Everyday people are getting evicted. Their rent is being increased. They are on the verge of homelessness," Florida Rising Tampa Bay Regional Director Robin Lockett said.

According to a recent study by FAU on rent affordability in the nation's top 100 housing markets, Tampa has the 18th highest average rent at about $2,100. In general, people who spend more than 30% of their annual income on rent are considered "rent burdened," which means to live comfortably in Tampa you would need to make about $85,000 a year. But according to Zip Recruiter the average salary in Tampa is about $60,000.

"I'm just pleading with you all to please find every penny that you can to put into housing, because these people they don't have a voice," one woman mentioned during public comment.

Tuesday night, council heard impassioned pleas from the public desperate for help. The Tampa City Council listened, approving a $1.9 billion budget that includes $12 million dedicated to affordable housing.

That's compared to the $5 million spent last year.

"I was ecstatic. I think it's a long time coming. I'm glad they identified housing and that we are in a housing crisis," Lockett said.

Lockett hopes the city spends the money on rental and down-payment assistance programs. City council also talked about the possibility of the city buying up vacant hotels to provide what's known as rapid housing.

They're solutions Lockett hopes can help rent burdened community members unhoused people find a permanent place to stay.

"I'm proud of city council for really dissecting the budget and doing what's right for the community," Lockett said.

The housing crisis will be a major topic of discussion at the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners budget meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday where a big turnout by housing advocates is expected.