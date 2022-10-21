Tampa city council approves funding for paid internship program for those with intellectual disabilities

City council members approved funding for a paid internship program for those with intellectual disabilities, like autism and downs syndrome.

It is still in the development phase, but once it gets started, about a dozen people will participate in the program annually and will earn $15 per hour.

"There’s no greater sign of respect and dignity than the right and the ability to earn a paycheck, to put forth what you’ve got, your God-given skills out there on the marketplace," said Council member Luis Viera, who spearheaded the program. "And to say I’m going to work hard, I am going to put my heart on the line and in exchange, I am going to get money, a paycheck for that, too many people with disabilities are denied that right."

He said this opportunity will bring relief to families of those who are disabled as well.

"The way that I see it, is maybe we take eight or nine or ten departments within the City of Tampa," Viera said. "Could be fire, could be police, could be water, and have them have paid interns, so we can take individuals with intellectual disabilities, it may be downs syndrome, it maybe autism, whatever it may be, and to help them have a resume enhancer, a resume builder to give them skills on the job, to give them confidence."

Viera said the program will begin sometime next year as a pilot, then he hopes to expand it in the future.