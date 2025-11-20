Tampa City Council considering ways to regulate bicycles on paths like Riverwalk saying it’s a safety issue

The Brief The proposed ordinance would prohibit wheelies, tricks and large groups of cyclists. Cyclists wouldn’t be able to ride more than two bikes side-by-side. The first reading of the proposed ordinance is Thursday at Tampa City Council.



Tampa’s City Council is looking at ways to make city paths safer by regulating bicycles.

Council members are considering a proposed ordinance that would regulate both motorized and non-motorized vehicles on city paths, like the Riverwalk and Bayshore Boulevard.

Under the proposed ordinance, wheelies, tricks and large groups of cyclists wouldn’t be allowed. Cyclists wouldn’t be able to ride more than two bikes side-by-side.

Local leaders say law enforcement has noticed an increase in the number of large bicycle groups using and obstructing the paths. They say that increases the potential for accidents.

Dig deeper:

In August, the Tampa Police Department said 200 riders of regular bikes, e-bikes and dirt bikes tore through parts of South Tampa, running red lights, popping wheelies and ignoring traffic laws.

"When you start riding against the lanes of travel, you start running through red lights, you're disregarding the drivers next to you or even taking actions into their lane of travel," Major Les Richardson said. "It becomes a reckless manner."

Officers arrested at least four people and gave out several tickets in the August incident.

The proposed ordinance also says you can’t have more people on a bike than the number it’s designed for. Riders and passengers under 16 years old also would have to wear a helmet.

The fine for the first violation is $75. The second offense is $150. The third is $300, and a fourth or more is $450.

What's next:

Tampa City Council will have the first reading of the proposed ordinance at Thursday’s meeting. A final decision won’t be made until after the second reading at a later date.