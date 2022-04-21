Tampa city council moves forward with rent control ordinance as prices skyrocket

Tampa City Council took a potential step Thursday toward bringing relief to renters throughout the city who are struggling to keep roofs over their heads.

In a unanimous 6-0 decision (Councilman Charlie Miranda was absent for the vote) council members agreed to move forward with a measure that would require landlords to provide 60-days written notice of a rental increase on an annual lease and 30-days notice on a monthly lease.

"We're facing a housing crisis right now," said Councilman Bill Carlson, who crafted the proposal. "We don't have enough inventory and, because of that, housing prices have gone up, and rental prices have gone up. We're hearing some people say they're having as much as a 40 to 50 percent rental increase year over year, so we've got to figure out how to solve their problem short-term and long-term. Long-term, we're trying to get more inventory on the books."

Rental prices across the country are skyrocketing, but even more so in Tampa Bay. Rent across Tampa increased about 30 percent during the past year and, according to several studies, the city has seen the biggest rise in rent prices in Florida.

The city's housing authority estimate Tampa needs to add at least 25,000 affordable housing units to meet demand. Carlson, however, said some experts believe that number could actually be as high as 50,000.

"We're hoping in the next three or four years to build 10,000 units, but 50,000 will take an enormous amount of capital," said Carlson.

"The ones that are really suffering mothers and fathers with one or two kids with both of them working having minimum wage. They can't make it, plain and simple. And we're trying to do something to accommodate everyone," said Miranda, who signaled support of the proposal, adding he would prefer landlords be required to give 90-days’ notice.

The proposed ordinance will come before the council for a second reading and possible approval in May.