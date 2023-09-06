Tampa City Council shoots down proposed 16 percent property tax hike following marathon meeting

Tampa homeowners will not face a tax increase next year after a marathon meeting Tuesday night ended with the city council striking down Mayor Jane Castor’s tax hike proposal.

Hundreds of people, including former Tampa Mayor Sandra Freedman, spoke against the 16-percent property tax increase during the nearly eight-hour meeting.

One resident even held up tattered underpants to demonstrate how the city should practice more frugality.

Tampa man holds up tattered underpants to demonstrate how the city should show more frugality.

Council member Bill Carlson stated, "During most of the last 12 years the middle class in Tampa has shrunk and the amount of people in poverty increased. If we do this, it’s going to destroy our economy and we’re not going to be able to recover from the downturn that we’ve had from the last 12 years."

Council member Guido Maniscalco agreed.

"I just don’t see the support. If this were on a ballot, I think it would fail 95% no to maybe 5% and that’s being generous. Now is not the time to do this," Maniscalco said.

Hundreds of Tampa residents signed up to speak at the council meeting.

Several council members identified areas where budget cuts could be made and called on the Mayor’s administration to increase transparency in the budget.

Mayor Castor said the one millage property tax increase is needed to fund improvements to roads and sidewalks, public safety, parks and affordable housing projects. She called the tax increase an investment in the city’s future that it can’t afford to put off.

RELATED: Tampa mayor continues push for proposed tax increase to help improve roads, sidewalks

"We haven't replaced our infrastructure in 80 to 100 years. So if we continue to ignore that with our roads, for example, it's going to cost five times as much to rebuild the road as it is to pave it," said Castor.

Tampa's residents learn more about proposed projects.

While many agree with the importance of the projects, the proposed tax hike comes after years of rising costs for homeowners. Home insurance rates are up more than 40-percent. Utility rates and grocery bills are higher than ever.

RELATED: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor defends tax increase proposal: 'There are issues that have been ignored'

Castor says the city has been a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars, but increased revenues from higher property values alone won’t cover all of its needs.

In the end, the council voted 4-3 against raising property taxes.

File: City of Tampa

The three dissenting council members echoed what Mayor Jane Castor has said about the need to increase taxes. They said by not doing so, the city is essentially kicking the proverbial can down the road and putting off years of backlogged infrastructure projects.

A final vote is scheduled for Sept. 19.