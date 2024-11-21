Tampa City Council signs off on flood relief project targeting South Howard community

Tampa City Council passed a motion Thursday that will allow the city to move forward with a flood relief project that has divided the community.

Council members voted 5-2 to enter into an initial design-build contract worth more than $7.7 million with Kimmins Contracting Corporation. Kimmins is now tasked with coming up with a final recommendation for the South Howard Flood Relief and Streetscape project.

The estimated $65 million South Howard Flood Relief Project calls for major upgrades to the area's stormwater system that Tampa Mobility Director Vik Bhide said would improve drainage five-times its current state.

The area's stormwater systems are largely blamed for ongoing flooding issues, including the problems caused by Hurricane Milton, which flooded more than 150 homes and dozens of small businesses around South Howard Avenue and in the Parkland Estates neighborhood.

"Designing a project won't hurt anyone," David Adams, a Parkland Estates resident, said during a three-hour public comment portion of Thursday's city council meeting. "This flooding is a very, very, very serious problem. You need to move 50 million gallons of water from this 200-acre basin. You can't imagine the emotional and financial turmoil that we felt from our houses being flooded."

Adams was among the homeowners who begged council members to move forward with the project. One of the speakers was a nail salon owner whose building was destroyed by flooding during Milton.

"The salon building itself has been damaged twice in the last 10 years," she said through tears. "I built the salon with sweat and tears. I want to create something beautiful for the neighborhood. But every year the flooding issue becomes worse and worse. It only takes a big rain and the water will come close to the door. So I'm here asking you to vote yes."

"We are unable to live in our home and the financial impact on us and our neighbors has been unbelievable," added Ashley Moran, a Parkland Estates resident.

Business owners along South Howard, however, asked council members to delay the vote.

Although the project has not been finalized, a plan gaining traction would shut down a section of South Howard in both directions for up to two months. Some business owners and workers worry a disruption like that would force stores and restaurants out of business.

"There's no denying that something needs to be done to help the neighborhoods that have been flooding," said Jarrod Dyer, who owns Bella's Italian Cafe. "The SoHo businesses aren't trying to kill this project. We're trying to keep it from killing us."

"A plan that potentially fixes one problem that causes extended hardship on other members of our community is not a good plan," added David Laxer, owner of Bern's Steakhouse, who urged council to find another option.

Bhide told the council it took seven years and several thorough studies to land on, what he believes, is the best plan.

"If there were better routes or if there were better options, we don't have any vested interest as public servants not to put those forth," Bhide said."We're looking at the long term over three generations and the needs of three generations, balancing them with real challenges with business access."

Bhide said construction won't likely begin for at least a year and there is time to determine the least disruption for businesses and homeowners.

