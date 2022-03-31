Tampa City Council to meet for first time since sexual harassment report against chairman

Between a council meeting and his former aide speaking out Thursday, the troubling accusations against city council chairman Orlando Gudes will be in the spotlight in Tampa.

Tampa City Council will meet this morning for the first time since a report detailing those accusations went public. The meeting comes amid growing calls for Gudes to resign.

Council members could reportedly vote to remove Gudes from his role as chairman.

Attorneys with Tampa's Irvin Law Firm announced on Wednesday that they will be holding a news conference Thursday afternoon with the female former legislative aide making the harassment allegations against Gudes.

READ: Retired Tampa police chief wants city councilman to step down amid mounting harassment allegations

There are 19 harassment allegations against Gudes made by the former aide. An independent investigation commissioned by the city determined that nearly all these accusations are likely true, including derogatory remarks about the woman's sex life, her underage daughter, women in general, and Tampa mayor Jane Castor.

Gudes directed FOX 13 to his attorney for comments, but when asked via text message if he plans to resign, Gudes responded, "No!"

This comes amid calls from Mayor Castor and council members for Gudes to step down altogether. This week, former Tampa police chief Brian Dugan became the latest official to urge Gudes to resign.

Dugan has known Gudes for decades, beginning with their time at TPD. Gudes is a retired Tampa police officer.

PREVIOUS: Tampa City Council chairman Orlando Gudes faces 19 accusations in sexual harassment probe

FOX 13 investigated the councilman's law enforcement record and found that he faced more than a half dozen accusations of improper behavior on and off duty, including three domestic violence cases.

Advertisement

The investigation into Gudes has cost taxpayers well over $100,000. Thursday morning's city council meeting begins at 9.a.m. while the press conference with his accuser is slated for 3:30 p.m.

