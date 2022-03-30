Retired Tampa police chief wants city councilman to step down amid mounting harassment allegations

Tampa's retired police chief, Brian Dugan, joined the growing chorus of voices Wednesday, calling for City Council Chair Orlando Gudes to resign following a series of harassment allegations.

Dugan has known Gudes for decades, dating back to their time together at the Tampa Police Department, where Gudes was also an officer.

"He has a checkered discipline history at the police department. He was never known as an exceptional officer," Dugan told FOX 13.

There are currently 19 harassment allegations against Gudes that were made by a female employee beginning in 2019. An independent investigation commissioned by the city, and made public this week, determined almost all of those accusations likely happened.

The alleged comments to the employee included derogatory remarks about her sex life, her underage daughter and women in general.

"It's unprofessional behavior and it's unacceptable," said Dugan. "It's time for him to do the right thing and step down as he cannot represent his district in a professional way."

FOX 13 looked into the councilman's law enforcement record and found that Gudes faced more than a half dozen accusations of improper behavior on and off duty, including three domestic violence cases. He was also accused of leaving a loaded gun in a car with a teenager, who accidentally shot his sister in the leg.

When reached via text message Wednesday, Gudes directed FOX 13 to his attorney for comments. When asked if he plans to resign, however, he responded, "No!"

Dugan suggested defunding the city council until he does step down.

"If the government isn't doing their job...we need to look at defunding them," Dugan said. "As long as he's in office, he cannot work on behalf of his district and be effective and, if he's not removed from office, then I think they should lose the funding until he is."

Dugan isn't the first to call for Gudes' resignation. When the investigation became public, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor wrote in a statement, "If he were a city employee, he would be fired over these credible and corroborated sexual harassment revelations."

Councilman Luis Viera also told FOX 13, "No person who behaves with women as is detailed in this report should hold public office, much less chair city council."

Gudes' attorney did not respond to a call or email seeking comment.