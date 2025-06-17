Tampa City Councilwoman Gwendolyn Henderson to be laid to rest Tuesday

The Brief Funeral services will be held on Tuesday for Tampa City Councilwoman Gwendolyn Henderson. Henderson died last week at age 60. The Tampa native had served on the City Council since 2023, representing District 5.



Family, friends and community members will say their final goodbyes Tuesday to Tampa City Councilwoman Gwendolyn Henderson following her death last week at age 60.

The backstory:

A Tampa native, Henderson grew up in the Carver City neighborhood before graduating from Jefferson High School and later returning to her alma mater as a teacher.

Voters in District 5 – which covers such areas as downtown Tampa, Ybor City and Tampa Heights – elected Henderson to the Tampa City Council in 2023.

Photo of Gwendolyn Henderson. Courtesy: City of Tampa.

What they're saying:

The City of Tampa issued a proclamation on Monday in memory of Henderson, writing in part: "Ms. Henderson was known for her tireless efforts to make her community a better place, for touching the lives of others, for her passion for education, equity, and economic opportunity, and for her keen sense of humor, and she will forever be remembered for her unwavering love of her family, intellect, her kind, caring, and joyful nature, as an extraordinary mentor and a champion for her community, and as someone who was admired as a compassionate and unselfish humanitarian who made a difference and served as a positive role model for others to emulate."

A wake was held on Monday night ahead of Tuesday's funeral service.

What's next:

Henderson's funeral begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Allen Temple AME Church on Lowe St. in Tampa.

As for her City Council seat, a special election will be held later this year.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the City of Tampa and previous FOX 13 News reports.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: