Tampa and Clearwater opening city garages for free ahead of Tropical Storm Milton

The City of Tampa and the City of Clearwater are opening city garages for free for residents.

All garages in Tampa are open now until at least 5 p.m. on Thursday. You must park on the third level or higher.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor also said crews are working at collecting debris from Helene ahead of this latest storm.

"We are doing everything that we can to get that household waster picked up before Milton makes land," Castor said at a news conference Sunday.

Clearwater residents can move their cars to the Garden Avenue Garage, 28 N Garden Avenue. Officials say there will be no enforcement until after the storm has passed.

