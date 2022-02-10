Tampa closing COVID-19 testing sites as number of cases decrease

Tampa city officials say two of their COVID-19 testing sites will close this month.

"With continuing cases rates decreasing and the increased capability of private pharmacies, healthcare providers and home testing kits available to now meet the demand for COVID-19 testing, the City of Tampa will be closing our Al Lopez and Al Barnes COVID-19 Testing Sites."

The last day of operations will be:

Al Lopez: Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

Al Barnes: Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

READ: St. Pete woman born with heart condition recovering after COVID complications force amputations

Advertisement

For additional information on other testing sites across Hillsborough County, click here.

